Gambia: 'Only the Embassy Can Issue Visa to Me'

A complainant, one Mr. Jawara in an alleged criminal trial involving Lamin Jallow has told a Bundung Magistrates' Court that he is fully aware that no individual can issue a visa to him other than an embassy.

Mr. Jallow is accused of obtaining D314, 600 from Mr. Jawara on the promise that he would provide him with a visa which was found to be untrue.

During cross-examination yesterday, Mr. Jawara told the court that he married one Mama Saikairi in 2005 in Basse, but Mr.Jallow's attorney put it to him that the marriage certificate he tendered to court stated that he was married in Banjul. Jawara, however, insisted that they were married in Basse.

"I don't know that the document I took to the Canadian Embassy was false and I have an account with GTBank. I agree that I took a Trust Bank account statement to the Embassy but I don't have an account with them," Mr. Jawara said.

He said he could not tell if the documents he took to the Canadian Embassy were false but he could tell that they were given to him by Mr. Jallow.

Mr. Jallow's attorney further put it to Mr. Jawara that the documents he presented to the Canadian Embassy were forged and they were in his name. He told Mr. Jawara that there was nowhere on those documents that indicates that they were prepared by Mr. Jallow but he Mr. Jawara said he did not know anything about that but agreed that the documents contained his name.

Mr. Jawara agreed that anyone who obtains a visa through an individual is illegal and out of law but the law allows an individual to help secure a visa. He also agreed that Mr. Jallow did not work at the Canadian Embassy and could not produce a visa.