Gambia: Four Women Arranged for Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm

Police prosecutors at Brikama have arraigned four women before the Brikama Magistrates' Court on an allegation charge of assault, yesterday.

Arraigned before Magistrate Kurubally, Isatou Trawally, Jarra Jaiteh, Amie Jallow and Ida Kolley are accused of willfully and unlawfully cutting Amanita Sabally with a razor blade and caused her actual bodily harm on 14th July, 2017, at Brikama. They all pleaded guilty to the accusation.

The police prosecuting officer, Sergeant 2294 Jammeh applied for adjournment to enable him read the facts of the case and to tender the alleged razor blade as evidence.

Magistrate Krubally granted his application and adjourned the matter to today for reading of facts and sentencing.