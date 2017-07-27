Gambia: Beach Volleyball Final Preview - GAF and Interior Face 'Moment of Truth'

Referring to the Beach Volleyball National Championship final as the "moment of truth for GAF and Interior" is a gross understatement. The game is so much bigger than what happens on the beach at Palma Rima on Sunday, and the outcome will ring into history.

GAF and Interior will face off in the female final to renew their rivalry on the court. The final will affect how GAF and Interior see and conduct themselves on the national stage.

Interior has assumed a leadership position -- in Gambian volleyball but the defending champions are not certain about how it wants to lead against this rejuvenated Interior side. With two national players, GAF undoubtedly will influence that debate.

Interior are on the brink of great joy, as they never win the competition.

In the male event, Banjul academy will entertain GAF male team. Both teams didn't reach this point by mistake. They've been the best, most consistent teams at this championship, and both deserve to play for the right to call themselves Gambian champions.

The teams are fit, hungry and ready to perform. It should make for an open, but tactically intelligent game in which the teams' attacking stars will shine brightest.

The final starts at 1600GMT, Sunday at Palma Rima.

Source: GVF