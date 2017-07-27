27 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Lawmakers Approve USD25 Million Grant On Health, Reforms

By Saffiatou Colley

Lawmakers yesterday at the second ordinary session of the National Assembly approved a grant of USDM25.200, 000 for Health, state enterprises and fiscal efficiency. They also endorsed USDM30.800, 000 loan for the same said purposes.

Tabling the motion before the legislators, Hon. Amadou Sanneh, minister of Finance and Economic Affairs opined that The Gambia government and International Development Association on July 11th signed this loan and grant respectively for emergency development policy financing, which he said, was developed during the moments of the political impasse.

Hon. Sanneh went on highlighting its significance, nothing that it would help with the country's current economic crises.

"The World Bank is coming forward to support the government and help build the country for a turn around. They have also demonstrated their ability by preparing this operation in a very short time," he said, while noting that this could not have happened without the strong commitment to reform some parts of the government.

The budgetary support, Sanneh stated, is a direct commitment of the government of The Gambia, saying the objectives of this development policy financing focuses on key health civilization, public expenditure efficiency and reform of the state own enterprise sector, which would help establish an enabling environment for sustainable economic growth and improve service delivery over time. "It is also to restore micro stability and support poverty," he shared.

