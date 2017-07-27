27 July 2017

Gambia: Agric Supervisor Predicts Successful Farming Season

By Alhagie Babou Jallow

The Agricultural Extension supervisor for Njaba Kunda District Extension Centre under the Regional Agricultural Directorate in Kerewan North Bank Region has predicted that the 2017/18 farming season would be a successful one thanks to the intervention of the government and FAO in providing farm inputs.

This, he said, has enhanced timely sowing and application of fertilizer.

Speaking to journalists at Njaba Kunda on the 2017/18 farming season, Sanna Singhateh acknowledged that the intervention by government and FAO to provide farm inputs has enhanced timely sowing and application of fertilizer.

Singhateh said the reduction on fertilizer was highly welcomed by farmers, noting that it would boost food production and productivity. He added that the EU support through FAO, NaNA and NDMA to vulnerable farmers with groundnut, maize, rice, bean seeds and fertilizer has empowered affected households to start planting.

Njaba Kunda Agricultural Extension supervisor expressed satisfaction on the high rate of germination on seeds and performance of crops in the district. He called on farmers to be vigilant to report any problems and seek advices from frontline extension workers on the adaptation of best agronomic and conservation practises to enhance soil nutrient and food production.

Miki Jawla, the NrMA field coordinator for NBR, LRR and WCR disclosed that National Agricultural Land Development Project NeMA has ploughed over 900 hectares of lowland for rice farmers in NBR at no cost. He said the objectives aimed at awarding contracts to potential tractor farmers who benefitted from NeMA matching grant to strengthen their capacity and respond to the growing needs of the farming population.

Jawla noted that similar interventions were carried out in other regions to empowered farmers to start early sowing of rice seed and to avoid delay. NeMA NBR field coordinator called on the farmer based organizations and individuals farmers to develop comprehensive business plan, with the view to benefit from matching grant to enhance rice and vegetable production and promote value chain addition to enhance income and contribute to sustainable livelihood development.

Alh. Dembo Jaiteh, the village development committee chairperson for Njaba Kunda lauded government and other stakeholders for responding to the needs of farmers on time.

