27 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Sports Minister Satisfied With Work At Goal Project

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Henry Gomez is said to be satisfied with the work so far with the renovation work at the FIFA-funded Goal Project in Yundum, while congratulating the GFF for a job well done.

The Gambia Football Federation on Wednesday July 26th received the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Henry Gomez at the National Technical Technical Training Center in Yundum for a tour of the refurbished Goal Project.

Honorable Gomez was accompanied to the NTTC by Permanent Secretary Dr Cherno Barry, which also includes the Executive Director of the National Sports Council Marcel Mendy and Staff of the NSC.

GFF President Lamin Kabba Bajo led the Ministry staff on a conducted tour of the facility safa a preliminary meeting between the parties held at the NTTC Reception.

According to Officials, the visit is a routine one and meant to abreast the Youth and Sport Minister about the refurbished work embarked on at the NTTC.

Minister Gomez in an interview two weeks ago on issues regarding the GFF raised doubt over the money claim to have been spent on the renovation work on the Goal Project from FIFA.

However, he is said to be satisfied with the work so far and congratulated the GFF for a job well done.

The NTTC in Yundum is the forth Goal Project for the GFF funded by FIFA, now been refurbished and alongside turned into a Three Star Hotel.

The facility, according to the GFF, has 40 rooms, two conference halls, dining hall, a gymnasium, kitchen, admin block, football field with artificial playing grass, a clinic and a swimming pool in the making.

The visit was also attended by GFF Executive Committee members, General Secretary Abass Bah, Deputy Permanent Secretary MOYS Abdoulie Kah and Chairman National Sports Council George Gomez.

