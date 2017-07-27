Gambian Rotarians Return From U.S. Confab

A high powered delegation of rotarians from The Gambia, headed by Rotarian Aki Allen, the elected district governor for Rotary International, recently returned from Atlanta in United States of America, where they attended an annual conference, organised by Rotary International.

The confab, which started from the 9th to 14th July 2017, attracted rotarians from all over the world.

The Gambian delegation includes, chartered president of Rotary Club of Brusubi/Serekunda, Dr. Kalala, elected Rotarian District Governor for Rotary International Aki Allen, immediate past assistant district governor, Saffiatou Manneh and five other members of Rotary Club of Banjul.

At the end of the conference, the chartered president of Rotary Club of Brusubi/Serekunda, Dr. Sapard Vincent De Paul Mozes T.N Kalala, was appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for Global Peace and Prosperity Initiative.

Speaking to journalists shortly after their returned, Dr. Kalala explained that the international confab attracted participants from various rotary clubs across the continents. This year's conference, he went on, was part of Rotary Club International's annual meeting to discuss issues of common concerns as well as to highlight some of their focus areas such as, disease prevention, water and sanitation, community development, basic education among others.

He lamented that these were some of the major concerns that form the core agenda of the conference, adding that the forum also accorded them a unique opportunity to meet and determine the policy and what should be done to plough back to their various communities.

"This year Rotary International raised funds to end polio, as the latter is the slogan for Rotary International."

Dr. Kalala made reference to countries like Nigeria, Afghanistan who experienced problems in containing polio.

He thus expressed their resolve to supporting these countries in a bid to eradicate this deadly disease.

The renowned rotarians expressed appreciations with his new appointment as the ambassador for Global Peace and Prosperity Initiatives for Gambia.

Dr. Kalala expressed delight to be part with the global peace initiative, further assuring that he will try to leave up to expectations.

"I will never let them down and will continue to guide them in the positive way to achieve our desired goals."

He thanked all those rotarians for their support and encouragement, further challenging rotarians to work for the development of the humanitarian organization.