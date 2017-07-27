Gambia: Health Minister Visits Health Facilities in Urr

The minister of Health and Social Welfare Saffie Lowe-Ceesay and her Senior Management Team as part of their familiarisation tour to the health facilities and regions last Saturday visited Basse District Hospital, Chinese Mango Clinic and the Regional Health Management Team in the Upper River Region (URR).

Upon her arrival in Basse, the minister and delegation were received by Lamin Ceesay, the Regional Health director, URR. They were taken on a conducted tour to the various facilities of the hospital.

Addressing health workers in Basse, Minister Lowe-Ceesay thanked the health workers for their good work and reminded them to always do their best when it comes to health service delivery.

She informed them that the rationale behind her tour is to hear from the health workers on some of the challenges they face at both facility and hospital level.

During her meeting with the Regional Health Management Team in Basse, the regional director and team were able to brief the minister and delegation on their work in the region and also some of their constrains.

Demba Njie, officer-in-charge of Chinese Mango Clinic in Basse said the reason for opening the Clinic in Basse is to complement government efforts in the area of health, adding that they have a good collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

At Basse District Hospital, the minister was taken on a conducted tour by the doctor in charge of the hospital, Dr. Sanyang, to the various units and wards of the hospital.