Gambia: National Assembly Members Comment On President Barrow's Address

The executive and the legislature are supposed to work to make the laws and scrutinize the implementation of the policies for which should promote the prosperity and general welfare of the people as required by the constitution. President Barrow gave his first address to the national assembly on Monday 24 July 2017.

The speech is now being serialized by Foroyaa. It is important for Foroyaa to also cover the speeches of the national assembly members who were most critical of the president's speech so that the public would have a balanced perspective of what is expected of the presidency at the legislature as they work together to build a new Gambia.

In addressing the national assembly, Halifa Sallah the member for Serrekunda indicated that impunity could only be a thing of the past as President Barrow promised if self-perpetuating rule is made history. He said that President Barrow should have told the Gambian people that his election made history by marking the first transfer of power from one president to another through the ballot box after 52 years of nationhood. He added that President Barrow should have made history by telling the National Assembly that the new government will pioneer constitutional changes that will introduce the two term limit to the office of president and thus put an end to self perpetuating rule.

Halifa Sallah said that the president should have added that his government will further promote constitutional amendment to restore the absolute majority principle in the election of president and bringing back the possibility of the second round of voting. He added that the president should have also given commitment to constitutional reform where elections should take place within three months when the office of president becomes vacant either by resignation or any other cause. He stated among other things that he expected the president to come up with a development blueprint to replace PAGE 2017 to 2020 of the previous government.

The rest of the remarks made by Halifa Sallah will be published verbatim alongside the speech of the president so that the readers will have a balanced view of how the national assembly could help influence the presidency in managing the affairs of the state.