Gambia: Ousman Colley Together With Wife Pass Away

Ousman Colley, the Agricultural Regional Director of Central RiverRegion South, and his wife have passed on Tuesday 25 July 2017, in a fatal accident at Sanyenya village, just when entering the Kombos.

According to sources, Ousman left Sapu in the evening of Tuesday and headed for the Kombos with his official vehicle driven by the driver; that he was together with his wife and their adapted daughter.

Sources stated that at the entrance of Sanyenya village, a truck was parked which was un-noticeable to the driver who drove through it underneath, thereby leading to the death of the couple, while the driver suffered from serious bodily injury.