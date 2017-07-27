27 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Lieutenant Jammeh, Captain Jammeh Still Detained

By Mustapha Jallow

A former adjutant of Gambia National Guard (GNG) Lieutenant Yaya Jammeh and Captain Jammeh are still detained by Military Police at Fajara Barracks after being accused of having Whatsapp group where they discussed to undermine the current government, a military source said.

The source further said that Lt. Jammeh was immediately removed from his position as an Adjutant of GNG after his involvement in the group. Source added that the duo is currently held at Guards Battalion in Fajara Barracks, under the Military Police.

However, at the time of going to press, the new GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang was contacted to shed light on the detention of the senior officers and he promised to get back to us.

