Ghana: Regional House of Chiefs Adjourns Yilo-Krobo Chieftaincy Saga

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has adjourned sitting on the arbitration of the Yilo-Krobo chieftaincy saga, following the failure of the legal counsel for the Ologos and Akrobettos to appear.

The legal counsel of the Ologos tendered in permission for an adjournment of sitting to August 3, 2017 at the 11th hour, a situation, the head of the panel, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II (Okyenhene), was allegedly not too happy with.

It would be recalled that this is not the first time the legal counsel of the Ologos and Akrobettos has asked for the adjournment of sittings.

A recent one was the sitting of June 27, this year, at Koforidua, where the legal counsel requested a similar adjournment.

The Ologo, Akrobetto and Nuer Royal clans of Yilo-Krobo have appeared before the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua to determine who is next to enstool a Konor for the traditional area.

They should have sat on this case on the 13th July, but the Chairman of the Committee, Amoatia Ofori Panyin II, called for an adjournment, due to traditional meetings he will be having on the said day.

The Regional House of Chiefs, in 2015, relied on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to give the nod to the Nuer Royal Family to enstool Nene Nuer Anorbaah Sasraku IV. But the courts (High Court and Appeals Court), in their various rulings, punched holes into the said MoU describing it as "null and void".

The case was, however, referred back to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs for arbitration to further determine, among other things, which of the royal gates in Yilo-Klo is the rightful heir to the throne, and to give the nod to that particular royal clan to make an installation.