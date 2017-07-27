27 July 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Regional House of Chiefs Adjourns Yilo-Krobo Chieftaincy Saga

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has adjourned sitting on the arbitration of the Yilo-Krobo chieftaincy saga, following the failure of the legal counsel for the Ologos and Akrobettos to appear.

The legal counsel of the Ologos tendered in permission for an adjournment of sitting to August 3, 2017 at the 11th hour, a situation, the head of the panel, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II (Okyenhene), was allegedly not too happy with.

It would be recalled that this is not the first time the legal counsel of the Ologos and Akrobettos has asked for the adjournment of sittings.

A recent one was the sitting of June 27, this year, at Koforidua, where the legal counsel requested a similar adjournment.

The Ologo, Akrobetto and Nuer Royal clans of Yilo-Krobo have appeared before the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua to determine who is next to enstool a Konor for the traditional area.

They should have sat on this case on the 13th July, but the Chairman of the Committee, Amoatia Ofori Panyin II, called for an adjournment, due to traditional meetings he will be having on the said day.

The Regional House of Chiefs, in 2015, relied on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to give the nod to the Nuer Royal Family to enstool Nene Nuer Anorbaah Sasraku IV. But the courts (High Court and Appeals Court), in their various rulings, punched holes into the said MoU describing it as "null and void".

The case was, however, referred back to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs for arbitration to further determine, among other things, which of the royal gates in Yilo-Klo is the rightful heir to the throne, and to give the nod to that particular royal clan to make an installation.

Ghana

ECG Promises Customers Reliable Power Supply in Tema Region

In its attempt to improve upon the supply of power to its customers in the Tema region, the Electricity Company of Ghana… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.