Ghana: Dokrokyewa Township Appeals to Govt

The Chief and people of Dokrokyewa and its neighbouring towns in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region have appealed to the government, as well as the Ministry of Roads and Highway, to come to their aid and do something about the deplorable nature of roads linking the Dokrokyewa, Asuboi and Ayet-Kokooso townships.

Speaking to the Eastern File, the Chief of Dokrokyewa, Nana Baffour Anomo, said that the roads have been in a deplorable state for a very long time, adding that the government must step in to make things right.

He reiterated: "It has been seven months since President Akufo-Addo came into power, yet, nothing has been done about the state of our roads."

Some motorists who use the road also lamented that the deplorability of the road had made it difficult to travel to other towns.

This, according to them, has made business problematic for the drivers and the passengers since they have to increase fares to the detriment of their passengers.

According to Nana Baffour Anomo, the situation on the road has affected agricultural development drastically, due to the inability of farmers and traders to send their farm products to other towns for sale.