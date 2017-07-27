Ghana: Abese Adonten Divisional Area Appeals to La Mantse

The elders and traditional office holders of the Abese Adonten Divisional Area have called on the La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tetteh Tsuru III, to initiate programmes that would promote peace and development in the area.

According to the group, led by the Dzaasetse, Nii Anyetei Anokware Nsro I, their traditional area falls under the leadership of the La Paramount Chief, and that they would want Nii Kpobi Tetteh Tsuru III to put in place measures that would facilitate progress in their locality.

"We have gone through torture for the past two years as a division, and nothing has been done about our awful situations and we are fed up. So, we are going to explode now. Therefore, we are going to sing this song for the last time through you, our friends in the media," he said.

The Abese Adonten Divisional Area Dzaasetse made this statement at a press conference in Accra.

Establishing his displeasure to the media, Nii Anyetei Anokware Nsro I said some unidentified persons claiming allegiance to the La Paramountcy, had invaded the area and were selling lands belonging to the stool.

In view of this, he called on the chief to act by stopping these individuals from fomenting trouble in the area, especially as the Homowo Festival approaches.

He added that chieftaincy is a respected statutory body that owes a responsibility to protect the interest of its people and anything that matters to them.

Currently, the La Traditional Area cannot boast of any lands that have been preserved for future generations, though lands are held in trust for the living, dead, and the yet unborn.

Lands, particularly at Cantonments, have all been sold out, making it difficult for the indigenes to embark on any developmental project that would improve their lives, Nii Anyetei Anokware Nsro I stressed.

He worriedly said the area had not received its fair share of the national cake, stating that previous governments promised to site cold stores at La to help the fisher folks preserve their catch, but that promise never materialised.

He charged: "Our Paramount Chief must galvanise us into action to change and effect the desired development in La."

Nii Anyetei Anokware Nsro I, therefore, appealed to the La Mantse to hear the Abese Adonten Divisional Area, by stamping on his authority to protect its lands from irresponsible