27 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Breaking - Blf Disrupts Journo Event On State Capture

Photo: Black First Land First
Black First Land First logo

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mnxgxitama and a small band of BLF members disrupted a discussion on state capture in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The event, which was organised by investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane, was scheduled to start at 18:30, but Mngxitama and his associates started disrupting the event while amaBhungane journalist Sam Sole was doing the introductions.

Mngxitama and about four of his BLF associates pushed members of the audience around, jumped on chairs and shouted anti white monopoly capital phrases.

The comes after the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) won a court interdict against BLF and Mngxitama at the High Court in Johannesburg preventing members from intimidating, assaulting, and going to journalists' homes.

Source: News24

South Africa

