Nigeria: Buhari's Health - the Worst Is Over - Oyegun

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said that the worst is over on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun said this yesterday at the APC national secretariat, in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists on his recent visit to President Buhari in London, in company of other party chieftains.

"There has been sufficient information given to the public. We want to confirm that Mr. President is convalescing very strongly. Right now, all he is doing is having enough rest as much as he can to build up his energy and build up his stamina. But the worst is certainly over; Mr. President is going to come back and is going to face the responsibilities for which the people of this country elected him. I am glad to say that he is recovering beautifully," he said.

Asked to speak on the comment credited to Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State that President Buhari was on a life-support machine, he said, "I hate to comment on anything the governor of Ekiti State says because, when people have taken leave of common sense and all decency, when people have thrown overboard, basic cultural upbringing, when people cease to have respect for elders and cease to have respect for the fact that an elder statesman, who is also president of this nation is going through a serious health crisis, and seek to make fun of it and seek to say things that are totally unbecoming, it is not really worth commenting on."

Oyegun said he was happy some PDP governors were in the entourage.

"Thank God, nice, sober people were very excited and were happy with the pace of Mr. President's recovery. We are glad that finally, even with the most hardened political adversary, common sense and common decency will finally prevail."