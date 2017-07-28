Uganda: Word Has It... Jose Chameleone Kicks Off Music Tour in Australia

Ernesto Ugeziwe on VOA

Erneste Ugeziwe, popularly known as Ernesto Jr, is back on radio, our snoops tell us. After studying journalism at Charlotte State University in North Carolina (USA), we are told that Ugeziwe is currently signed on at the Washington-based Voice of America (VOA) as part of an evening showbiz programme, and news broadcasts.

News reaching us is that the US-based presenter signed a contract after completing his course and will be relocating to Washington DC.

Before leaving Rwanda, he previously worked on Magic FM and Rwanda Television as a host of entertainment shows.

We wish him the best in his career.

French Montana passionate about Uganda

French Montana is proving that Uganda is one of his favourite countries after the US where he is based and Morocco, his country of origin.

The singer shot the music video for his hit Unforgettable in Uganda which featured the 'Triple Ghetto Kids'. The singer also flew the dance group to the US where they performed with him at the BET Awards.

He donated over Ugshs300 million to Mama Hope Organisation in Uganda and prolonged the group's stay in the US so that they could go on tour with him.

The artiste on Tuesday decided to meet with Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations Dr Adonia Ayebare to discuss maternal and child health in Uganda.

He confirmed this meeting through a tweet where he said: "Just met w/UG Amb @adoniaayebare to discuss how we can work together & improve health for moms & kids."

2face Idibia accused of song theft

The feud between Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia and his former group mate, Blackface, is no longer news as the former member of defunct 'Plantashun Boys' has claimed over the years that the Hypertek Record owner stole his songs.

Blackface who insists that his songs, including African Queen, were stolen by 2face, stated that his former music group member needs to be put behind bars for song theft.

Speaking during a recent interview with HipTV, the member of the defunct Plantashun Boys group spoke about his relationship with the third leg in the music group, Faze. He said: "Faze is my friend and he is going to do his own bit. But, one thing that he does not know is that who feels it, knows it. He didn't write the song, I did.

"So he does not know what I am talking about.It is easy for him to call for peace. But then, it is the duty of the offender to apologise for his actions. I can't keep quiet about what happened because I haven't offended anybody. I have not stolen anybody's song."

He further added that Nigerian artistes do not understand the gravity of song theft because the Nigerian government has not instituted a proper punishment for such acts and individuals.

He added: "Had the Federal Government introduced an appropriate punishment for stealing other people's songs, many music artistes would be in trouble today.

"If the penalty required offenders to spend some years in jail, many so-called big artistes would be in prison by now. Some of them steal songs from fellow musicians based in the country or abroad and pass them off as their own."

Jose Chameleone kicks off music tour in Australia

Musician Jose Chameleone is set to thrill his fans in Australia as he kicks off his music tour. The Wale Wale star jetted off ahead of his music tour on Tuesday evening. He will perform in different Australian cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, among others.

He has expressed excitement about the tour, noting that he can't wait to party with his fans in Australia.

He posted: "Outbound for my Australia Tour. My friends in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth... Do your shopping and get ready to Rumble!!!!"

Chameleone will commence his music tour this Friday, July 28 in Melbourne and conclude it on Saturday, August 12 in Sydney.