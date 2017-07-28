Rwanda: The Best is Yet to Come, Says Kagame

Paul Kagame, the RPF-Inkotanyi flagbearer in the presidential race, has said that better days are ahead for Rwandans, whom he said should look forward to continued progress.

Kagame said this in Rutsiro District, Thursday, while addressing his first campaign rally of the day, in the ongoing presidential campaigns.

"I have heard you outline several achievements. We haven't reached where we should. Better things are yet to come," Kagame said.

The incumbent President is upbeat that his government will be capable of delivering more if re-elected.

He outlined some of the plans he has for Rutsiro residents including exploring for and exploiting mineral resources the area is endowed with, and optimising Lake Kivu.

Better foundation

Considering that over 70 per cent of the Rwandan population are youth, Kagame said they deserve quality education and all other possible ingredients to help them grow into responsible future leaders.

"The youth, as the pillar of the nation, we want to nurture our young people through building better schools that offer better quality of education and, consequently, they will serve the nation better," he said.

During the rally, held at Mukebera Stadium, Jean de Dieu Maniraguha gave a testimony of how he has been empowered under Kagame leadership despite coming from a poor family.

Maniraguha went through high school and later university on government scholarships, and recently graduated as best performer in Mathematics countrywide, at the University of Rwanda.

"I now have offers from Oklahoma University in the US and the Next Einstein Initiative to pursue a Master's Degree in Economics and Mathematics," Maniraguha said.

Maniraguha pledged to "give back" to his country after completing school.

Kagame said Maniraguha's testimony is a testament that better things are yet to come.

"Maniraguha is just one of so many of our young people with a similar story. We will continue to support our young people so that they are able to take this nation to the best level of development we deserve,"Kagame said.

The RPF presidential candidate said that, through unity, Rwanda can overcome any kind of challenges.

"When we say: together, there is no fight we cannot win, we mean the fight against poverty, towards prosperity," Kagame said.