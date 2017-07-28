Rwanda: Habineza Pledges to Protect Environment, Improve Social Welfare

As he took his campaign rallies to south-western Rwanda, the flag bearer for Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, Frank Habineza, said he will ensure River Nyabarongo is protected and fully serves citizens in various ways.

This was on Day 14 of the presidential campaigns as the candidates canvassed for votes ahead of election slated for August 3 and 4.

Yesterday, Habineza campaigned in Ngororero and Kamonyi districts in Western and Southern provinces, respectively.

While in Ngororero, Habineza said the river is a source of livelihood not only for Rwandans but also other parts of Africa.

He said once the river is protected and the citizens supported in better use of land, the river will fully benefit the people.

If elected president come August 4, Habineza said he will plant more trees on the riverbank and take other protective measures to ensure enough and clean water.

"We will plant trees on the banks of River Nyabarongo, which is good for the environment. The river is polluted, yet it feeds River Nile which gives Egyptians clean and sufficient water while here we don't have enough water to use," he said.

Nyabarongo is the country's longest river and part of the upper headwaters of River Nile. It begins its course at the confluence of Mbirurume and Mwogo rivers in the south-west of the country.

Habineza said he is an environmentalist and well informed in such areas, stressing it will be easier for him to deliver on the promise.

Meanwhile, the Green Party candidate noted that, to ensure sustainable security, he will facilitate Rwandans living abroad as refugees repatriate and reintegrate back home.

Habineza also stressed the need to improve the school feeding programme by ensuring that students eat well while at school, increase teachers' salaries and security personnel and introduce minimum wage.

Habineza promised to build health centres at the sector level and a referral hospital at every district, adding that his government would also guarantee quality healthcare that can be accessed using community-based health insurance scheme, Mutuelle de Sante.

Voters at his rally said it was a good opportunity to listen to the candidate and his manifesto, but some maintained they will compare the candidates and how realistic their manifestoes are before deciding who to vote for.

In Kamonyi, Habineza said he will promote citizen participation in decision-making so that they are fully engaged before any policy is introduced.

Dialogues, he said, would start from the cell level and include civil society organisations to ensure inclusiveness.

Habineza today hits the campaign trail in Gakenke and Musanze districts in Northern Province.