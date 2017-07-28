Rwanda: I Will Give You Free Water - Mpayimana

Independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana has told voters in Kirehe District that Rwandans will not be paying for water under his government should he win the forthcoming presidential election.

He said water is like air we breathe so it should be free as well.

Mpayimana was yesterday campaigning in Kirehe, Ngoma, Kayonza, and Rwamagana districts in Eastern Province, as well as in Kicukiro in the City of Kigali.

Responding to François Sebukwari, a resident of Nyamugari Sector in Kirehe District, who asked him what he plans for them to get water, Mpayimana said he would introduce reforms that will see water extended to every Rwandan at no cost.

"A jerry can of water costs us Rwf200, what you do for us to get water?" Sebukwari asked.

"During my tenure, no Rwandan will pay water bills. Water is a basic need and must be a right for every Rwanda," Mpayimana responded.

He told the electorate that he will make water accessible to everyone from near their homes to save people from making long distance in search of water.

"Those who travel a kilometre to fetch water will walk no more than 300 metres," he said.

Specifically for Kirehe, Mpayimana said he would treat waters of River Akagera and supply it to the residents of Eastern Province both for home use and irrigation.

Mpayimana added that he would secure markets abroad for local farm produce.

"Nobody will ever lack market for their harvest if I become president," the former journalist said.

Epimaque Musonera, a voter, said a lot has been achieved under the current RPF government and asked Mpayimana what better he's going to offer, a question the independent candidate has faced at almost all the rallies he has held.

Mpayimana said people should not keep asking this question because his manifesto includes things that have not been done.

He cited nationalisation of the economy as one of the new things he will come up with.

Mpayimana takes a break from campaign today.