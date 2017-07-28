Rwanda: You Will Never Be Left Behind, Kagame Tells Voters in Karongi

Presidential candidate Paul Kagame has reassured residents in Western Province district of Karongi that no one will be left behind in the country's development process.

The Karongi rally was his second on Thursday after Rutsiro, also in Western Province.

The incumbent recounted Rwanda's progress from being dictated upon, to a country that has its people taking ownership of their own affairs.

"In the past, the country used to belong to so-called well-wishers who would give us leftovers and then impose their democracy on us. That wasn't right," the RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate said.

"The narrative that Rwanda did not belong to Rwandans was promoted by colonialists. It's not many years ago that Rwandans got their country back."

Kagame said the destiny of Rwandans is now in their own hands and they are happy to work with genuine friends.

He added that, on several occasions, there have been attempts to derail the Rwandan people and those who tried have been defeated and Rwandans are determined to keep fighting detractors or those who want to decide the fate of Rwandans or tell them how to run their affairs.

Kagame said that, "There is no doubt that Rwanda has achieved a lot; whether it's in security or improving our living standards, we have developed in many ways."

He urged citizens to keep working together to achieve everything they need, saying that, "We want 100 per cent and it requires efforts and means but we are on track".

Kagame called on his supporters to go to the polls next month so that he can continue to work with them in steering the country towards prosperity.

"On August 4, go and vote so we can continue to build the country," he said.

Thousands of supporters in the district gathered in Rubengera Sector at a public ground in Ruragwe Cell to welcome the candidate.

The New Times spoke to some of them who explained why they will vote for him in the forthcoming poll.

Pierre Ndahimana, a 42-year-old father of four, said he can't wait to cast his vote because that is how he can thank Kagame for having made it possible for the poor to own cows and their children to have access to education.

The number of cows distributed to poor households in Karongi District under the government's Girinka programme increased from 1,138 in 2010 to 6,329 in 2017.

"There is a lot we have to thank him for; when you look at the cows he has given to people and how every child is able to go to school even when they are poor. He has done very well," Ndahimana said.

Aline Uwitonze was also thankful, pointing to the growing road network, empowered women and improved healthcare for citizens.

"He [Kagame] will be elected again and I trust that he will do whatever remains to be done to further improve our lives," she said.