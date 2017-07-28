Kenya: Rugby Player Turned Runner Omae Living His Valid Dream

Strength and conditioning coach Geoffrey Kimani pruned Collins Omae from sevens rugby and five years down the lane one of Kenya's finest 400m athlete is leaving his dream.

Omae, who represented Kenya Sevens rugby during the 2009 and 2010 season has no regret switching sports. And the 27-year-old Omae says the best is yet to come from him.

Even though Omae is ready for his debut at the World Championships due in August from 4 to 13 in London, there should be no stage fright from him, having represented Kenya at the World Rugby Sevens Series and in athletics at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Omae, said rugby had a special place in his heart but he had to make some tricky decisions.

"I first thought Kimani was joking when he told me to quite rugby and take on athletics owing to my athletic nature," Omae said. "Well, I am leaving my dream despite the challenges faced."

Omae, who won the National 200m title in 2014 to spur him to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, is now targeting to reach the semi-finals in 400m in London.

"I know what the battle ahead portends and reaching the final will be a big bonus for me," said Omae, who won the National 400m title with a world championships standard time of 45.19 seconds in June.

Omae was the second Kenya athlete to have made the qualifying time of 45.50 in the one-lap race after Raymond Kibet, who had won the World Championships trials. Kibet had clocked 45.21 in Lexington (USA) on May 26.

Kenya now have a full team of three after Africa 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa qualified last week during the Ugandan trials, winning the 400m race in 45.42.

Omae noted that it has been difficult for him since 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games where he has had to battle injuries, having also failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

"It has taught me to be patient but at the same time persistent. Things happen for a reason and I thank God for taking me this far," said Omae.

Omae said his transition from 200m to 400m has been smooth even with varying approach to the two races.

"In 400m, you have to know how to spread the energy over the distances unlike the 200m that is a dash with little room for adjustment," said Omae.

"Coach Kimani has been a big influence, having played a big role in my athletics career."

Omae is a great admirer of the 2008 Olympic and 2013 World 400m champion, American LaShawn Merritt, who also won bronze at Rio Olympics. "I just like is consistency, hard work and determination."