Kenya: Matano Clears the Air on Double Role

AFC Leopards interim Head Coach Robert Matano has cleared the air on reports that he still handles National Super League side Bidco United.

Matano returned for a second stint at Leopards early this month replacing sacked Romanian Dorian Marin.

It's believed that the former Sofapaka, Tusker FC, Ulinzi Stars and City Stars tactician still coaches the second tier side.

"Both Leopards and Bidco are my teams. Why? I am the one who bolstered this team (Bidco United) in the midseason transfer window," he said, after inspiring Ingwe to a 2-1 win to oust Bidco from the GOtv Shield on Wednesday at the Thika Sub-County Stadium.

"I brought Bidco from nothing to something within the shortest time. I have not yet been cleared completely so yes, I still offer advice to the technical bench."

The club's assistant coach Anthony Akhulia confirmed that indeed the two time SportPesa Premier League champion, Matano, is still of help to the Thika based outfit.

"I am a young coach who needs guidance. Matano does the job. He even advised us the best way to approach AFC Leopards. We still need his services and we hope that we shall still have him around," said Akhulia.

Matano, nicknamed 'The Lion' has led Leopards to two consecutive wins so far.