28 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matano Clears the Air on Double Role

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

AFC Leopards interim Head Coach Robert Matano has cleared the air on reports that he still handles National Super League side Bidco United.

Matano returned for a second stint at Leopards early this month replacing sacked Romanian Dorian Marin.

It's believed that the former Sofapaka, Tusker FC, Ulinzi Stars and City Stars tactician still coaches the second tier side.

"Both Leopards and Bidco are my teams. Why? I am the one who bolstered this team (Bidco United) in the midseason transfer window," he said, after inspiring Ingwe to a 2-1 win to oust Bidco from the GOtv Shield on Wednesday at the Thika Sub-County Stadium.

"I brought Bidco from nothing to something within the shortest time. I have not yet been cleared completely so yes, I still offer advice to the technical bench."

The club's assistant coach Anthony Akhulia confirmed that indeed the two time SportPesa Premier League champion, Matano, is still of help to the Thika based outfit.

"I am a young coach who needs guidance. Matano does the job. He even advised us the best way to approach AFC Leopards. We still need his services and we hope that we shall still have him around," said Akhulia.

Matano, nicknamed 'The Lion' has led Leopards to two consecutive wins so far.

Kenya

U.S. Monitor Lauds Election Plans

The election monitoring body established by former US President Jimmy Carter has praised Kenya's "strengthening… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.