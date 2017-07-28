Photo: Daily Monitor

KCCA players and fans celebrate a 94th minute goal in a Confederation Cup match.

Kampala — Azam Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup double champions KCCA will today unveil telecommunications giants MTN as their sponsors.

Daily Monitor has learnt that the club has signed a three-year deal worth more than Shs600m as MTN make a return to local sports sponsorship following a relative lull.

The South African firm has previously sponsored the local football league, the National Basketball League and rugby side Heathens.

That's in addition to the national teams in football and cricket, golf's MTN mugs, golfer Deo Akope and Kampala Club Chairman's Cup among others.

Besides maintaining the golf mugs and having naming rights for Uganda premier indoor facility - the Lugogo MTN Arena - MTN have been relatively silent in recent years.

By taking up KCCA, they become the club's fourth corporate sponsors for the club whose brand is soaring after Pay TV company Startimes, advertising firm Prime Media and Britam Insurance signed up.

In January, KCCA extended their Startimes partnership to 2021 with the Shs3.2b being given in exchance for the Philip Omondi Stadium being renamed the Startimes Stadium beginning this month.

Prime Media have a three-year contract from last year with Shs750m being quoted while Britam inject Shs1.4bn for the same period since last year.

"MTN will take the monthly awards plus the end-of-the-season gala," a source told this newspaper. The club's media manager Clive Kyazze could neither deny nor confirm the news.

Kabugo deal

However, he did ratify that there is media briefing today. "We will make a major announcement at press conference on Friday so make sure you attend," Kyazze said.

It's quite clear that this deal was negotiated under Julius Kabugo who resigned as KCCA chairman last month as it's almost unthinkable to thrash it out within weeks.

Today will be the first major out-of-the-boardroom assignment for acting chief executive officer (CEO) Josephine Namukisa who replaced outgone David Tamale late last month. Last season, KCCA run their biggest budget yet while becoming the first Ugandan side to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage after a two-round run in the bigger Caf Champions League.

The club's ambition is to match the continent's best sides on and off the pitch.