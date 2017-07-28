Photo: Tausi Nakato/Daily Monitor

Prison warders restrain MP Donozio Kahonda's supporters as they lead him to the court holding cells.

Jinja — High Court in Jinja on Thursday granted bail to Ruhinda Member of Parliament, Rtd Capt. Donozio Kahonda.

The MP who defeated Gen Kaihiinda Otafiire, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister in the 2016 Parliamentary elections, however, remained in prison over fresh charges that were preferred against him by a Luwero Court last week.

Mr Kahonda, who has spent two months in prison following his June 2017 conviction for forgery and uttering false documents, appeared before Justice Eva Luswata, who granted him bail but ordered him to stay in custody until he files a Memorandum of Appeal which contains detailed grounds for his bail.

Justice Luswata's decision to grant Mr Kahonda bail was based the arguments by his lawyers which included among others; a Notice of Appeal Against the Chief Magistrate's judgment which convicted him without establishing the ingredients of the offences.

Another ground was the fact that the Mr Kahonda complied with the bail terms set by the lower court and being a responsible person and a member of Parliament.

Justice Luswata said she was convinced that the Applicant qualifies for bail pending the hearing of his appeal.

His sureties included; Kumi Municipality MP, Mr Aogon Cyrus, Buhweju County MP, Mr Francis Mwijukye and Butemba County MP, Mr Pentagon Innocent Kamusiime.

Others were his wife, Night Ruth, Lt Col Betty Wanyera Musuya, a UPDF Officer attached to the Directorate of Women Affairs, Mr Alex Gumisiriza, a businessman and Ms Enid Tushemereirwe, a resident of Jinja.

However, after fulfilling his bail terms including filing a Memorandum of Appeal, a Production Warrant for Kahonda was issued and he was returned to court at 1:30 pm and arraigned before Jinja Deputy Registrar, Mr Jessy Byaruhanga; where he was released after fulfilling the bail terms.

Drama unfolded as the MP was detained before leaving the Court Registrar's office on grounds that he had to be remanded over fresh charges at Luwero Court where he will reappear on August 1 2017 for a second bail application hearing and ruling.

On Friday last week, Mr Kahonda was picked from Kirinya Prison and produced before the Luweero Chief Magistrate Charles Sserubuga and charged with two fresh counts of forgery and uttering false documents.

He allegedly forged an Ordinary level (O-level) and Advanced Level (A-level) Certificate of Education which were presented to Ndejje University for admission.