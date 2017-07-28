Kenya: KCB to Hold Tourney in Honour of Departed Kilonzo

KCB Lions Rugby Club will Saturday afternoon hold a touch rugby tournament in honour of their departed player James Kilonzo.

The tournament, which will be held at the club's home ground in Ruaraka, will begin at 2pm and will feature two games open to everyone.

According to the organiser Edward Musingo, the aim is to celebrate the player, who was shot dead at an M-pesa shop in Kasarani on Monday night.

"We call upon all rugby lovers and anyone that knew him (Kilonzo) to turn out for this noble venture that will be a way of remembering the times we shared together," Musingo, who is also the club treasure told Nation Sport on Thursday.

EVERYONE INVITED

"We will have two games, one at 2pm and the other at 4pm and everyone is invited to play," he added. After the matches, balloons will be released on the grounds and later on at 9pm candles will be lit at the same venue.

A fundraising is set to be held at same venue next Tuesday.

Kilonzo, 23, propelled the bankers to Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup victories last season. He was named man-of-the-tour when KCB toured South Africa for two weeks early this month.

Considered a future Kenya Simbas, Kilonzo was a versatile back who preferred playing in midfield. He possessed the power of a flanker and speed of a winger, with solid defence.