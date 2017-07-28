Uganda: Wealth Creation Inputs Must Benefit the Poor

editorial

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo is reported to have reacted to the protests of Mukono District councillors by returning an in-calf cow that he had received under the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme. According to the councillors, the OWC officials were distributing the livestock to well-off individuals yet the project was designated to fight poverty among the poor.

Launched in 2013 by President Museveni, OWC is an intervention anticipated to create a system that facilitates effective national socio-economic transformation with a focus on raising household incomes for poverty eradication and sustainable wealth creation. With more than 66 per cent of Uganda's population engaged in agriculture, OWC is seen as the solution to carry the population to more economically viable agriculture, having succeeded past initiatives such as Naads that failed to achieve its purpose.

The subsistence households are thus expected to engage in more commmercialised farming to increase their wealth.

Ironically, as in Mr Opndo's case, beneficiaries of the agricultural inputs are not always the targeted poor population.

It is evident that the OWC officials and district officials charged with managing the vetting process continue to overlook the poor and opt to include the affluent and politicians.

It is no wonder that councillors in Mukono staged a protest, a commendable action that should be emulated by other leaders countrywide. In an interview, Opondo revealed that the in-calf exotic cows distributed are expensive to look after, so it was impossible for the targeted poor person to sustain. He had reportedly spent more than Shs100,000 in two days since he received the animal.

This brings to light the question of whether the inputs are appropriate for the target. If the poor cannot look after the animals, why are they being considered as the magic bullet to bring them out of poverty. It is not surprising that some individuals are reported to have either sold the cows distributed or eaten them.

Unless OWC revised, there is a danger that it will end up unsuccessful as its predecessor programmes. The level of awareness of communities and district leaders need to be raised. We risk wasting resources on yet another poverty alleviation programme if the policies are not relevant. Politicians are on standby to take advantage of weak systems at the expense of the poor. Let us not let OWC become just another good programme - on paper.