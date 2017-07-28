27 July 2017

Uganda International Cultural Tourism Fair On This Friday

By Samson Baranga

Starting this Friday, the Uganda Museum will be host to over 300 exhibitors - showcasing Africa's diverse cultural heritages and endowments at the Uganda International Cultural Tourism fair.

The fair, organized by Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiques in partnership with Perfect Events under the theme; Cultures Empowering Each Other, is to to celebrate art and craft, food, music and fashion.

It will take place on July 28-30. The exhibitors will showcase artifacts, memorabilia, cuisines, dance and drama and music among others.

This will be the second edition of the fair. Speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday, Betty Aliba, head of marketing and communication at Perfect Events said the purpose of the fair is to create a platform that celebrates cultural diversities.

Aliba added that one of the main objectives is to facilitate training for at least 100 exhibitors on how to and brand commercial artifacts for domestic and international markets.

Another highlight will be the cultural performance by the Indian community on Saturday followed by a story telling session around a fireplace known in Luganda as ekyooto.

The fair will open on Friday at 12pm and close on Sunday with an awarding ceremony presided over by the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

