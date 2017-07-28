Rwanda: Volleyball Coach Buoyant Ahead of Zone V Tourney

The women's national volleyball team coach Jean Marie Nsengiyumva is confident Rwanda will qualify for the 2017 African Nations Cup, which will be held in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé from October 7-14.

Rwanda touched base in Kenya on Thursday ahead of the FIVB Africa Zone V Championships where they will face Egypt, Uganda and the 2015 African defending champions Kenya in robin round matches at Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi.

The three-day tournament, which doubles as a qualifier for the continental championships, starts on Friday (today) and will run until Sunday-only the top two teams, along with hosts Kenya (regardless of how they perform), will qualify for the Africa Nations Cup.

The Africa Nations Cup will also serve as a qualifier for the 2018 FIVB World championship to be held in Japan. The top two countries will qualify to represent Africa in the prestigious global competition.

"It has been a long time since we last competed in a major competition, but we have a good team, which is capable of qualifying for the African Championships," Nsengiyumva said before the team's departure to Nairobi.

He added, "We have trained well and I believe we will have a very competitive team for the Zone V competition and if we qualify, we will be even much better in Cameroon-it's a matter of giving the players enough friendly matches against good opposition to gain experience."

"Our opponents will offer a tricky test, but we have to stay focused on what we know we can produce on court, we must be ready not only physically but also mentally," he explained.

The match schedule will be known after the technical committee meeting on Friday morning before the competition gets underway in the evening. It is the first time that the Rwanda senior women team is taking part in a major competition since 2011.

Team for Zone V:

Setters: Ernestine Akimanizanye (RRA) and Yvette Igihozo Cyuzuzo (APR)

Center players: Efrance Niyomukesha (RRA), Marie Paul Umutesi (RRA), Delphine Uwicyeza (APR) and Hope Musaniwabo (St Aloys)

Right attackers: Claudine Mukamugeni (APR), Lea Uwinbabazi (Ruhsngo VC), Judith Hakizimana (RRA).

Left attackers: Seraphine 'Baby' Mukantambara (RRA), Benita Mukandayisenga (St Aloys) and Brigitte Mukwampuhwe (APR)

Libero: Beatrice Uwamahoro (RRA), Angelique Uwibambe (APR)