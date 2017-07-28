28 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon Sports Defender Manzi Signs New Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda international Thierry Manzi has signed a two-year contract extension with the Azam Rwanda Premier League champions, Rayon Sports, until the end of 2019.

Manzi, who joined the blues from Marines, extended his stay at Rayon Sports after receiving an offer of Rwf12m as recruitment fee and will earn a monthly salary of Rwf500, 000 in addition to other bonuses.

The 21-year-old has been influential for the champions since joining the club two years ago.

Following his impressive form in the heart of Djuma Masudi's team last season, the Rwanda international attracted interest from local and regional clubs, among them; Tanzanian giants Simba FC, Young Africans, Azam FC as well as APR and Police FC, but he has decided to stay.

Manzi, stated that, "I wanted to stay with Rayon Sports and I am happy because this is one of the best teams in the country. I want to give my best for the team and repay the faith that the club has put in me by giving me a two-year contract."

Rwanda

Friends of Jesus to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Friends of Jesus choir at Kigali English Church (Seventh Day Adventist) in Kibagabaga will celebrate their 20th… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.