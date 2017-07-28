Rwanda: Rayon Sports Defender Manzi Signs New Deal

Rwanda international Thierry Manzi has signed a two-year contract extension with the Azam Rwanda Premier League champions, Rayon Sports, until the end of 2019.

Manzi, who joined the blues from Marines, extended his stay at Rayon Sports after receiving an offer of Rwf12m as recruitment fee and will earn a monthly salary of Rwf500, 000 in addition to other bonuses.

The 21-year-old has been influential for the champions since joining the club two years ago.

Following his impressive form in the heart of Djuma Masudi's team last season, the Rwanda international attracted interest from local and regional clubs, among them; Tanzanian giants Simba FC, Young Africans, Azam FC as well as APR and Police FC, but he has decided to stay.

Manzi, stated that, "I wanted to stay with Rayon Sports and I am happy because this is one of the best teams in the country. I want to give my best for the team and repay the faith that the club has put in me by giving me a two-year contract."