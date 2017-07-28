28 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Grace Says Ready to Support Mugabe's Succession Choice

Tagged:

Related Topics

First Lady Grace Mugabe said Thursday she was ready to support whoever is chosen by President Robert Mugabe as successor, insisting the veteran leader's choice would be final.

Cabinet minister Tshinga Dube was recently rebuked Mugabe for making the same suggestion with the veteran leader insisting that his successor was a matter for the ruling Zanu PF party to decide.

However, in comments that betray her growing fears her 93-year-old husband could be seeing the last years of his lengthy career, Grace told a Zanu PF women's league national assembly meeting in Harare that Mugabe should break his own vows and appoint a successor sooner rather than later.

Grace (and some say her husband) is linked to the G40 Zanu PF faction which has now openly backed defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi to take over from Mugabe. The rival faction rallies around vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa

"There is no succession that takes place without the involvement of Mugabe; there is none!" she screamed.

"He has a say as a citizen of this country. I know the President has always said 'no, no, no, I don't want to impose any candidate'.

"But I have always argued with him that 'you have a role, you have the right to be part of that process', to say who will take over when you leave President because we respect him. So, his word will be final. Mark my words, his word will be final!

President Mugabe's 52-year-old wife, who has vowed to protect her husband's job during her previous rallies, importuned Mugabe to name his successor.

"I am asking him now in front of you. How come in some country, people like (late South African President Nelson) Mandela left (former President Thabo) Mbeki and in other countries, we hear their presidents leave so and so.

"President, don't be afraid. Just tell who you want us to support," Grace declared amid loud cheers from the floor.

The First Lady said she was ready to support whoever was Mugabe's choice.

The stance by Grace, somebody with full knowledge of President Mugabe's deteriorating health could mark a new chapter into Zanu PF's succession politics.

Her comments also betray the First Family's inner thoughts as Mugabe finds himself at odds on how he could best secure the future of his young family and its assets.

At a ripe age of 93, Mugabe's turbulent political career is way into the twilight stage, something that is fuelling intense horse trading within his feuding party.

Zimbabwe

Two Elephants Shot After Trampling Cop to Death

Two more elephants have been shot dead in Zimbabwe after they trampled a policeman to death in the east of the country,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.