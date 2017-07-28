27 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Govt Summons Libyan Charge d'Affaires Over Kufra Consulate Shut-Down

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs today summoned the Libyan Charge D'Affaires to Sudan, Ali Muftah Mahroug, following yesterday's announcement by the interim Libyan government of the closure of the Sudanese consulate in Kufra.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that the Director General of Protocols at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Yahia Abdul Galeel, told the Libyan diplomat that the Sudanese government rejects the accusations and allegations levelled in the Libyan statement against the consulate in Kufra, saying since its establishment the consulate has been respected and its work appreciated by the Leaders and community officials I the region whose population is linked by trade, economic and social interests that serve the two peoples.

The Ministry told the Libyan diplomat that it expects the officials there to reconsider their decision in a way that would allow the consulate to resume practicing its duties normally.

The Libyan diplomat has meanwhile expressed his regret for the closure of the consulate adding that his national accord government in Tripoli does look with appreciation at the supportive attitude by the Sudan in the Security Council for achieving peace and security in Libya.

He further pointed to the positive role played by the consulate in Kufra in serving the interests of the two peoples. He however said the area was not currently within the mandate or under the jurisdiction of the National Accord Government. He nonetheless promised to transmit the message to his government in Tripoli.

Yesterday the Beida-based interim government in eastern Libya closed-down the Sudanese consulate in Kufra, in south-eastern Libya, declared the diplomats persona non grata, and ordered them to leave the country within 72 hours. The Beida government says that Sudanese diplomats in Kufra have been working in a way "contrary to the status established by international conventions for the staff of diplomatic missions and consulates, which is in violation of Libyan national security".

Sudan

Nc Leadership Office Announces Its Categorical Rejection to Transforming Universities Compounds Into Scenes of Destruction, Incineration and Killing

The Leadership Office of the National Congress has announced total rejection to using universities compounds as scenes… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.