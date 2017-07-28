28 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Friends of Jesus to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Donata Kiiza

Friends of Jesus choir at Kigali English Church (Seventh Day Adventist) in Kibagabaga will celebrate their 20th anniversary at Kigali Convention Centre on August 19.

Themed "Through It All", the celebrations will also include a homecoming celebration with former choir members who left for other countries including Canada, United States of America, United Kingdom, Kenya and Belgium.

James Lucky Gahunde, the chairman of the choir, said that the celebrations are aimed at giving praise to God for all he has seen them through over the last two decades.

"Standing firm in the works of God for 20 years is not an easy job. In life, there are a lot of trials we faced as a choir, so we shall thank him for seeing us through all the ups and downs as we were doing the work of God," Gahunde said.

Giving an example in the Bible when Jesus healed 10 men who were suffering from leprosy but only one man came back to thank Jesus, Gahunde said that God has done a lot for people but very few remember to come back and thank Him.

He added that their mission is to make more friends for Jesus through singing, preaching and doing other charitable works in society. They hope that all people who have been touched by these works will join them as they celebrate their anniversary.

They have so far released seven albums with over 70 songs and are known for songs like I will serve thee, Amazing Love, And can it be, Kuneshereza and Kwambuka.

The choir will be joined by other gospel singing groups such as 'For Him' from Kenya, 'The Voice' from Tanzania, as well as sister choirs in Rwanda including Ambassadors of Christ, Patmos Choir and Urugero.

Gates will open at 5:30pm and performances will kick off at 6:30pm until 9:30pm.

