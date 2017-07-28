28 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano Dry Port to Commence Operation Jan 2018

By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Dutse — The Chairman of Dala Inland Dry Port Nigeria Limited Kano, Alhaji Ahmed Rabi'u, has said that commercial activities are expected to commence in earnest at port by January next year.

The chairman made the disclosure while fielding questions from journalists during a sensitisation workshop on 'Understanding Basic International Trade and Complaints Redress Mechanism in Export/Import Trade' organized by the North West Zone of the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) in Dutse.

He maintained that his company, which won the concession for operating the Kano Dry Port in 2003, was only waiting for the declaration of the facility, port of origin and destination for the final technical arrangement and formal take of the port.

"I am assuring you that by the next six months activities in the port will start in earnest. All technical arrangements have been concluded with the exception of the declaration which we are expecting to be formalised in the next three weeks.

"In terms of revenue, we are also expecting to generate trillions of naira because Kano constitutes 75 to 80 per cent of Nigerian cargo export," he added.

