Nigeria: Attack On Buhari - Common Sense, Decency Have Eluded Fayose - Oyegun

Abuja — National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said that the attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari by the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose shows that common sense and decency have eluded him.

He also attributed the continued stay of President Muhammadu Buhari in London to the need to build up his stamina before returning to face the rigorous job that Nigerians elected him to do.

This is even as chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, and governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, yesterday, warned Nigerians to stop peddling rumours about the President's health.

Odigie-Oyegun, who visited the President in company of some governors and a minister, last weekend, also took a swipe at Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, saying for his persistent attack on the President, the governor had taken leave of common sense and decency.

He told journalists at the party's national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday: "There has been sufficient information given to the public. We want to confirm that Mr. President is convalescing very strongly.

"Right now, all he's doing is having enough rest as much as he can to build up his energy and stamina. But the worst is certainly over.

"Mr. President is going to come back and face the responsibilities for which the people of this country elected him. I am glad to say that he is recovering beautifully."

On Fayose's position regarding the President's health, Odigie-Oyegun said he would not ordinarily want to join issues with people who have thrown over board, basic cultural upbringing.

"When people have taken leave of common sense and all decency, when people have thrown over board basic cultural upbringing, when people cease to have respect for elders and cease to have respect for the fact that an elder statesman who is also President of this nation is going through a serious health crisis and seek to make fun of it and seek to say things that are totally unbecoming, it is not really worth commenting on.

On the President's likely return in two weeks as one of the visiting governors was quoted as saying, Odigie-Oyegun said: "Only Mr. President can speak on when he is coming back. But I am glad that he is having a lot of rest and I wish it is not going to take longer to be truly ready."

Stop peddling rumours on Buhari's health, Yari warns

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State, yesterday, warned Nigerians to stop peddling rumours about the President's health.

Governor Yari, who was among the seven members of the Nigerian Governors' Forum that visited Buhari in London, Tuesday, returned to Nigeria yesterday.

Yari told journalists at Kaduna International Airport, enroute Gusau, that the seven governors met Buhari in London in what he called 'improved health condition' and that the President cracked jokes with them.

The governor said it was of no use for anyone to speak evil of a President who meant well for the country and its people simply because he took ill and decided to seek medical attention outside the country.