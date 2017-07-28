26 July 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: Party Officials Debate on Rwanda's Presidential Aspirants' Behalf

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ivan R. Mugisha

Plans to have Rwanda's first live televised presidential debate have fallen flat on their face after the aspirants said they will not show up, in their stead send representatives.

Ruling RPF-Inkotanyi candidate, President Paul Kagame, is to be represented by his campaign spokesperson Wellars Gasamagera, while Jean Claude Ntezimana, the Green Party's secretary-general is to stand in for the flagbearer Frank Habineza.

Only Phillipe Mpayimana, an independent presidential candidate, said he would attend the debate.

"President Kagame delegated me to represent him at the debate. He did not tell me why he is not attending," Mr Gasamegera told The EastAfrican.

Mr Habineza, who had previously premised his attendance on Mr Kagame's presence, has told The EastAfrican that he was requested by the state-run broadcaster, RBA, to send a representative.

"They did not ask me to appear. They asked me to send a party representative and I did as requested," he said.

The debate will be hosted by the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) on Wednesday at 7.30pm (local time), as well as on the state radio.

It will be conducted in Kinyarwanda - which could limit its scope in terms of external viewership - and will be moderated by seasoned journalist Cleophas Barore.

With less than two weeks remaining before election date, President Kagame's rallies continue to draw huge crowds while his competitions face near empty venues.

Rwanda

Friends of Jesus to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Friends of Jesus choir at Kigali English Church (Seventh Day Adventist) in Kibagabaga will celebrate their 20th… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.