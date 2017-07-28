28 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Senate Directs Govt to Submit Green Tree Agreement for Ratification

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Senate, yesterday, mandated the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to as a matter of urgency, submit the Green Tree Agreement between Nigeria and the Cameroonian Republic on June 12, 2006 for ratification.

The National Assembly is yet to ratify the agreement signed 11 years ago.

The Senate has also called on the Federal Government to come up with a clear policy on the protection of indigenes in the Diaspora, including the republic of Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the Senate has begun probe into the recent attack by Cameroonian gendarmes on Nigerians in the Bakassi Peninsula, just as it condemned the action and vowed to investigate the death of some of them and their mass return to Nigeria.

The Senate, also yesterday, asked the government of Cameroon, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to respect the provisions of the Green Tree Agreement, GTA, signed between both countries on June 12, 2006.

It ordered its Committee on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs to immediately investigate on the matter and report back in two weeks.

