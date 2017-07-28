27 July 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Kiir Orders Crackdown on Illegal Fuel Dealers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

President Salva Kiir has ordered State-owned oil company Nilepet to immediately stop issuing individual licences to fuel tankers in a bid to stem illicit trade.

The South Sudanese leader said Wednesday evening that the dealers were supplying oil to the black market at exorbitant prices causing a fuel crisis in the country.

Mr Kiir also directed officials from his office, Nilepet, National Security, Finance and Petroleum ministries to set up a task force within 72 hours that will crackdown on the illicit fuel dealers.

The stipulated price for a litre of petrol is 22 South Sudan pounds ($0.18). In the black market it costs 900 South Sudanese pounds ($7.2).

For motorists it is an agonising search for the fuel. The oil-rich country is plagued by sporadic fuel shortages - since its independence in 2011, paralysing the transport sector, businesses and government departments that rely on the petrol to power generators.

President Kiir has directed Nilepet to find ways to supply the commodity directly to government institutions and private firms in order to curb the current shortage.

South Sudan

Rebel Leader Excluded From Peace Process

Civil society activists say a move to exclude South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar from a regional peace process will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.