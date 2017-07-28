27 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour Receives Message From French Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour received, Thursday, thank message from his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian in response to the congratulatory message he sent him on the occasion of assuming office as Foreign Minister.

The French diplomat, in the message, expressed his country's desire to develop its relations with Sudan in all domains as Sudan is considered important state in Eastern Africa.

He said his country will continue the political dialogue with Sudan concerning the big challenges facing European and African continents.

Sudan

Diplomats Expelled From Eastern Libya, Consulate Shut

On Wednesday, the Beida-based interim government in eastern Libya closed-down the Sudanese consulate in Kufra, in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.