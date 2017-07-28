Sudan: Ghandour Receives Message From French Counterpart

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour received, Thursday, thank message from his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian in response to the congratulatory message he sent him on the occasion of assuming office as Foreign Minister.

The French diplomat, in the message, expressed his country's desire to develop its relations with Sudan in all domains as Sudan is considered important state in Eastern Africa.

He said his country will continue the political dialogue with Sudan concerning the big challenges facing European and African continents.