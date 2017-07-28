Central African Republic: Al-Basher Receives Message From President of Central African Republic

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher received, Thursday a message from the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra dealing with the bilateral relations and issues of common interest.
The visiting Prime Minister of the Central African Republic, Simplice Sarandji who delivered the message to President Al-Basher, at the Guest House, has affirmed in a press statement that his visit to Sudan comes in the context of the sisterly and friendly relations between the two countries.