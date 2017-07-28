27 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Finance Calls On U.S. Administration to Totally Revoke the Sanctions in October

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Finance and national Economy has called on the US Administration to totally revoke the economic sanctions as promised in October.

Dr. Mohamed Rikabi, has pointed out when he received the US charge d'Affaires to the Sudan on Thursday that Sudan would continue working for lifting the sanctions, urging the American diplomat to reflect the developments on the ground in the Sudan to his country's leadership. He said the economic hardship caused by the sanctions on citizens should be reflected as well as the fact that the Sudan host huge number of refugees from neighboring countries who share with Sudanese their meager food, medicinal, housing and school resources.

He said the lifting of the sanctions would help the Sudan integrate in the international economy, stressing that Sudanese government is keen for economic stability, economic reform and increasing production and productivity.

He said the government is also keen to provide social assistance to the poor sectors of the society and to continue with its five year economic reform programmes.

The charge d'Affaires has meanwhile said they were able convince the US congress that Sudan has continued implement programme of lifting any subsidies so that sanctions would be completely ended and that he was aware of the fact that the Sudan hosts huge number of refugees.

He said in the coming period the two sides would work together government would work closely so that sanctions would be totally revoked.

Sudan

Diplomats Expelled From Eastern Libya, Consulate Shut

On Wednesday, the Beida-based interim government in eastern Libya closed-down the Sudanese consulate in Kufra, in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.