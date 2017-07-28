Sudan: Minister of Finance Calls On U.S. Administration to Totally Revoke the Sanctions in October

Khartoum — The Minister for Finance and national Economy has called on the US Administration to totally revoke the economic sanctions as promised in October.

Dr. Mohamed Rikabi, has pointed out when he received the US charge d'Affaires to the Sudan on Thursday that Sudan would continue working for lifting the sanctions, urging the American diplomat to reflect the developments on the ground in the Sudan to his country's leadership. He said the economic hardship caused by the sanctions on citizens should be reflected as well as the fact that the Sudan host huge number of refugees from neighboring countries who share with Sudanese their meager food, medicinal, housing and school resources.

He said the lifting of the sanctions would help the Sudan integrate in the international economy, stressing that Sudanese government is keen for economic stability, economic reform and increasing production and productivity.

He said the government is also keen to provide social assistance to the poor sectors of the society and to continue with its five year economic reform programmes.

The charge d'Affaires has meanwhile said they were able convince the US congress that Sudan has continued implement programme of lifting any subsidies so that sanctions would be completely ended and that he was aware of the fact that the Sudan hosts huge number of refugees.

He said in the coming period the two sides would work together government would work closely so that sanctions would be totally revoked.