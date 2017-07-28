Sudan: CAR Prime Minister Commends Giad Industrial Complex Expertise

Khartoum — The visiting Central African Republic's Prime Minister Matheus Simplice, has commended the expertise of the GIAD industrial complex in Sudan and the progress achieved in this field.

The Prime Minister has paid a visit to the complex and was briefed about the various industries which he described as a huge industrial town. He further praised the space and opportunities provided in the complex for the disabled persons.

GIAD Director General Ahmed Abdul Rahaman Osman who was aty the head of the officials receiving the delegation, said it was very significant to see the prime minister come to the complex and pay a field visit though the prime target of the visit to the Sudan was to get a firsthand information about the country's national dialogue conference and its success in issuing recommendation for resolution of pending challenges in Sudan

He said Sudan stands ready to share its experience with the people of CAR.