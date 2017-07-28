Wanderers Squash Club will host its annual Wanderers Visions Consulting Open from Wednesday, 26 July to Saturday, 29 July.

The Visions Consulting Open attracted top players from across Namibia last year, and with the introduction of new technology such as live scoring and screens with the scores on, strategically placed to show all the results and fixtures, an exciting buzz has been created amongst the players.

"The feedback received from some of Namibia's top players, is that with the new technology that we now use at Wanderers Squash Club, we have even overtaken top tournaments in South Africa in terms of organisation, underlying the fact that we have been hosting world class tournaments for the past two years," Steven Berry, the chairman of Wanderers Squash Club said.

"It is always a big task to organise events of this magnitude, but Visions Consulting is one of those sponsors that makes life much easier for the organising committee, by not only sponsoring financially, but also getting involved with the organisation and by assisting to ensure that the tournament is of the highest standard. The team at Visions Consulting is fantastic to work with and we are proud to have them on board once again for the 2017 edition of the Visions Open," he added.

At the 2016 edition, the organisers decided to shake things up a bit, and instead of having a women's draw, the women were integrated into the men's draws, where they then played against players of the same ranking level.

"This has been a revelation and has certainly helped grow the strength of women's squash, as they now have the opportunity to play against the men who are either of the same level or even stronger," Berry said.

As with the Nashua Wanderers Open hosted in May this year, the Visions Open has also drawn a record entry of 80 players. This follows the biggest ever Wanderers Closed draw of 64 players in April, as well as the successful junior tournament in January and the women's tournament in February.

"Due to these great tournaments that have been held over the past year, and the growth of players, Wanderers Squash Club has started with its squash court renovation plans. The club has now sanded down its first two courts, and aims to replace the other two, which have been set for about 30 years now," Berry said.

"Over and above that, Wanderers Squash Club is currently running a major fund raiser in order to raise funds to build new courts and to then host not only bigger tournaments, but also attract more international players to its events," he added.

The final is scheduled to start at 18h00 on Saturday, to be followed by the prize giving ceremony.