Namibia: Outjo Cricket Tournament Big Success

Outjo hosted the first-ever cricket development festival at the Etoshapoort Stadium last Saturday, which was made possible by Erongo Foods Products, a company that has committed itself towards the development of cricket in the town.

The festival was attended by more than 150 children from all the local primary schools in Outjo, namely Jack Francis Primary School, Outjo Primary School and Maarssen Primary School.

Children between the ages of 9 and 15 were divided into 10 teams consisting of 15 players each, while the tournament attracted the interest of many spectators who came to cheer the young boys and girls, playing the sport of cricket.

The manager of Erongo Foods Products, Stoffel Rothmann said his company was fully committed towards the development of cricket in Outjo and he is excited to see these talented young boys and girls playing cricket. He added that his company had a long relationship with the development of cricket in Outjo since 2014, when Cricket Namibia initiated the development program in Outjo.

Cricket Namibia development officer Wilhelm Tuhafeni said the sport of cricket in Outjo had grown tremendously over the past three years, while the program has produced players who are now also contributing towards the development of cricket, by coaching their fellow players in various junior age groups.

Currently Outjo has more than 500 children playing Kwata Cricket in different primary schools and over 50 children playing hardball cricket, while the involvement and support of the parents has also contributed to the growth of the sport.

The coaches at the tournament were the Outjo u15 players, namely Rodney Ubu-Khaeb, Sifula Haneb, Johannes Paulus, Hatjipo Mwetuyola and Michale Nghitaunapo, who are all also part of the Cricket Namibia u15 national development team.