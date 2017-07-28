27 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum, China Discuss Ways to Develop Cooperation in Oil and Gas Industry

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Abdul-Rahman Osman Abdul-Rahman has discussed ways to develop joint cooperation in the oil and gas industry with the Ambassador of the State of China to Sudan Mr. Li Lianhe.

Dr. Abdul-Rahman praised the importance of technical cooperation between the two countries in a number of fields including the pioneering experience in the oil and gas industry. He reviewed the more-than 20-year strategic partnership with China in the oil industry.

The minister called on China to expand its investments in the oil sector and take advantage of the promising opportunities in a number of blocks which are ready for investment as well as expansion in the construction of refineries and pipelines, pointing to the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the implementation of the directives of the leadership of the two countries.

The Chinese ambassador expressed his country's willingness to cooperate with Sudan in the oil and gas industry and other fields in which China has entered such as the construction of bridges, roads, electricity projects, dams and others. He stressed his country's readiness for further cooperation in the fields that serve the interests of the two countries, praising the positive cooperation between the two countries in the field of oil, which led to the establishment of a model for a leading and developed oil industry in the country.

