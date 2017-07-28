Sudan: Cabinet Hears Report On Incidents in Bakht Al-Roda University

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the First Vice-President , the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh heard, Thursday, to a report on the recent incidents took place, in Bakt Al-Roda University.

Minister of Higher Education, Prof. Somia Abu-Kashawa who presented the report, stressed that the regulations of the universities do not discriminate the students according to their regions, religion or tribe, denying that she did not receive any request from the National Assembly to deliver a statement on the issue.

The minister has described the news reports that she refused to appear before the parliament as incorrect.

She called for non- interference in the universities affairs.

The ministers renewed confidence in the higher education institutions and its abilities to solve the issue according to the educational and academic acts.