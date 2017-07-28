Sudan: Foreign Ministry Summons Libyan Charge d'Affaires

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday summoned the Libyan Charge D'Affaires to the Sudan, Ali Muftah Mahroug, at the background of the statement announced by the interim government in Tubroq on the closure of the Sudanese consulate there

The Director General of Protocols at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Yahia Abdul Galeel, told the Libya diplomat that the Sudanese government rejects the accusations and allegations leveled in the statement against the consulate in Kofra, saying since its establishment the consulate has been respected and its work appreciated by the Leaders and community officials I the region whose population is linked by trade, economic and social interests that serve the two peoples.

The Ministry told the Libyan diplomat that it expects the officials there to reconsider their decision in a way that would allow the consulate resume practicing its duties normally.

The Libyan diplomat has meanwhile expressed his regret for the closure of the consulate adding that his national accord government in Tripoli does look with appreciation at the supportive attitude by the Sudan in the Security Council for achieving peace and security in Libya.

He further pointed to the positive role played by the consulate in Kofra in serving the interests of the two peoples. He however said the area was not currently within the mandate or under the jurisdiction of the National Accord Government. He nonetheless promised to transmit the message to his government in Tripoli.