Sudan: Student's Murder Verdict Postponed By Khartoum Court

Khartoum — The Criminal Court of Khartoum North, on Wednesday, postponed the verdict session in the case of Asim Omar, a student at the University of Khartoum, who is accused of killing a policeman, until the hearing of a witness with the rank of lieutenant.

Lawyer Mohamed Hassan Arabi, spokesman for the Sudanese Congress Party, told Radio Dabanga that judge Abdin Dahi of the North Khartoum court postponed the verdict for the hearing the testimony of the lieutenant who oversaw the morning assembly at the university.

He explained that the court announced a hearing next Monday to listen to the lieutenant's testimony. Lawyer Arabi expressed his concern about the decision to postpone, explaining that the legal principle states that any doubt must be interpreted in favour of the accused.

He expressed his surprise at the court's intervention and summoning witnesses without being requested by the defendant, saying that this is a violation of the neutrality the court. He said the defence body would make the appropriate technical decision to appeal the court's decision.

Arabi said that hundreds gathered in and around the courtroom to attend the verdict hearing in the Asim Omar case, and considered the heavy attendance a clear indication of broad solidarity with the issue. He explained that the attendants included the leaders of political parties and activists, civil society organisations and students.

Asim Omar was detained for more than 14 months after being transferred from security forces detention centres on charges of murdering a police officer in connection with protests at the University of Khartoum last year.

Hassan was charged against the backdrop of the student protests at his university that started in the last week of April. Speaking to Radio Dabanga, one of the lawyers for Asim Omar Hassan said in May: "Asim did not know the reasons for his arrest and was not informed of the charges against him. He was promised to be released on bail, which later turned out to be misleading.

"The justice system is selective and used only to settle cases against political opponents, in an ugly exploitation of the laws and its bodies of enforcement." the opposition leader said.