Sudan: Cholera Still On the Rise in Darfur, Resurging in Eastern Sudan

Kabkabiya / El Tadamon / Sennar — The number of new cholera infections continues to rise in Darfur, while the disease is seeing resurgence in eastern Sudan, where it showed signs of decrease over the past weeks.

Five people died of cholera in Kabkabiya in North Darfur on Monday and Tuesday, while the total number of cases in the isolation centre on Wednesday rose to (33).

An activist in Radio Dabanga's voluntary work reported the deaths of five cases, one of which died at Kabkabiya hospital. Three more died at the El Matar camp in Kabkabiya on Tuesday, while one died on Monday evening at the peace camp. The activist said that Kabkabiya hospital recorded four new cases on Tuesday, while the total number in the isolation centre on Wednesday was 33 cases. She said a delegation of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) visited Kabkabiya city and held separate meetings with the hospital administration, sheikhs and camp coordinators to find out about the outbreak of cholera.

Nuba Mountains

In the Nuba Mountains, the cholera medical isolation centre in the El Wakra area in El Tadamon locality in South Kordofan recorded 11 new cases of cholera this week. A medical source told Radio Dabanga yesterday that the medical isolation centre in the area received seven cases of cholera on Saturday and four more cases on Monday and Tuesday. He said that the isolation centre does not have enough intravenous solutions, which drives the families of patients to search for medicines at their own expenses from pharmacies in the area.

Resurgence in Sennar

In the state of Sennar in eastern Sudan, the medical isolation centre of Singa hospital in the state capital recorded 14 new cases of cholera from the city on Tuesday. A medical source told Radio Dabanga from Singa yesterday that the incidence of cholera again increased in the city during the week after showing signs of decreasing during the past weeks. He explained that the centre received six new cases of cholera yesterday.