27 July 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Japan Donates Medical Equipment to Uth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kasonde Kasonde

The Japanese government has donated medical equipment worth K1.8 million to the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) in the newly-born babies ward, D Block.

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima said UTH, being a third-level hospital, required quality equipment to address the challenges faced by pregnant women and their babies.

Mr Sobashima said Japan attached importance to the promotion of resilient health systems for quality of life to achieve universal health coverage and create a resilient Africa.

He said the donation of the patient monitors in the neonatal ward, the operation theatre, introduction of 165-kilowatt voltage regulators for infant resuscitators and stand-by generators would go a long way

in saving the lives of the babies.

"We believe that for Zambia to achieve further development in a sustainable manner, the strengthening of the health sector is important," Mr Sobashima said.

He said with the new cooperation, UTH would continue to play an essential role in promoting universal health coverage in the country and would remain a symbol of friendship between Zambia and Japan.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the Government had prioritised maternal and child healthcare and, to that effect, had set aside targets to reduce maternal and child mortality in the national health strategic plan by 2021.

Dr Chilufya said the Government had placed premium on neonatal health and had made significant progress in improving it by refurbishing the infrastructure, improving medical technologies and enhancing human capital development.

The minister said the Japanese government had been a strategic partner of the Government in its quest to improve maternal health in the country.

Dr Chilufya said investing in power supply and technologies that would not disrupt power supply meant that the children would consistently have access to services that were life-saving.

He also said UTH would carry out an operation on Siamese twins in two months' time and that he was confident the doctors at the institution would carry it out successfully.

Zambia

Inflation Drops to 6.6%

The annual inflation rate for the month of July, 2017 has decreased to 6.6 percent from 6.8 percent in June 2017. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.